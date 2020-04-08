310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1

Amenities

Available Immediately in the highly desirable West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring. Full updated bathroom with tub/shower combo is located on the right upon entrance. Updated kitchen provides recessed lighting, updated cabinets, ample counter space and stainless steel appliances including fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Plenty of windows provide natural lighting throughout the unit. A comfortably sized living room leads to the bedroom, completing the main level. The basement is clean, dry and provides an updated laundry facilities with additional storage. An exterior storage shed is available for storage. Shared Off-Street Parking in the rear and on-street parking in the front of property. Close proximity to everything West Chester has to offer including West Chester University, shopping boutiques, coffee shops, restaurants, nightlife entertainment & more.