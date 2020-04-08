All apartments in West Chester
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1

310 W Lafayette St · (866) 677-6937
Location

310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA 19380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Available Immediately in the highly desirable West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring. Full updated bathroom with tub/shower combo is located on the right upon entrance. Updated kitchen provides recessed lighting, updated cabinets, ample counter space and stainless steel appliances including fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Plenty of windows provide natural lighting throughout the unit. A comfortably sized living room leads to the bedroom, completing the main level. The basement is clean, dry and provides an updated laundry facilities with additional storage. An exterior storage shed is available for storage. Shared Off-Street Parking in the rear and on-street parking in the front of property. Close proximity to everything West Chester has to offer including West Chester University, shopping boutiques, coffee shops, restaurants, nightlife entertainment & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 have any available units?
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 have?
Some of 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 pet-friendly?
No, 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Chester.
Does 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 does offer parking.
Does 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 have a pool?
No, 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1 has units with dishwashers.
