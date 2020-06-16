All apartments in West Chester
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

21 S Walnut Street - 3

21 South Walnut Street · (610) 431-4590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 South Walnut Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT - UTILITIES, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED; $650 per month;
Location is 21 S. Walnut St, West Chester, PA 19382;
Washer & dryer in building ; electric, gas, water, sewer, cable & internet are all included in rent;
Money Required to move in: Security Deposit, First Month Rent, & Last Month Rent ; You must be able to substantiate continuing monthly income.
There are a total of 5 rooms in this building and the rooms are occupied primarily by 25 to 35 year old working adult males and females. Shared kitchen and bathroom. If interested, please call (610) 431-4590. If leaving a message, be sure to include your name, phone number and that you are calling about the room at 21 S. Walnut .
NO STUDENTS ! NO SMOKING !
WE WILL NOT RESPOND TO ANYONE WHO DOES NOT PROVIDE THEIR PHONE NUMBER IN THEIR VOICEMAIL. OR EMAIL.
Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 S Walnut Street - 3 have any available units?
21 S Walnut Street - 3 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
Is 21 S Walnut Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
21 S Walnut Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 S Walnut Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 21 S Walnut Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Chester.
Does 21 S Walnut Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 21 S Walnut Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 21 S Walnut Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 S Walnut Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 S Walnut Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 21 S Walnut Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 21 S Walnut Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 21 S Walnut Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 S Walnut Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 S Walnut Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 S Walnut Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 S Walnut Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
