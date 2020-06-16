21 S Walnut Street - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

ROOM FOR RENT - UTILITIES, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED; $650 per month;

Location is 21 S. Walnut St, West Chester, PA 19382;

Washer & dryer in building ; electric, gas, water, sewer, cable & internet are all included in rent;

Money Required to move in: Security Deposit, First Month Rent, & Last Month Rent ; You must be able to substantiate continuing monthly income.

There are a total of 5 rooms in this building and the rooms are occupied primarily by 25 to 35 year old working adult males and females. Shared kitchen and bathroom. If interested, please call (610) 431-4590. If leaving a message, be sure to include your name, phone number and that you are calling about the room at 21 S. Walnut .

NO STUDENTS ! NO SMOKING !

WE WILL NOT RESPOND TO ANYONE WHO DOES NOT PROVIDE THEIR PHONE NUMBER IN THEIR VOICEMAIL. OR EMAIL.

Thank you.