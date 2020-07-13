Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal

Mingo Apartments welcomes you to a new lifestyle of comfort and convenience in growing Royersford, PA. Choose from four apartments to find the design that is right for you. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Conveniently located, Mingo Apartments is within minutes to Route 422, the PA Turnpike, Routes 476 and 202. Enjoy shopping, restaurants and recreational opportunities in nearby King of Prussia-Valley Forge.