All apartments in Royersford
Find more places like Mingo Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royersford, PA
/
Mingo Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:22 AM

Mingo Apartments

50 Keokuk Rd · (610) 624-6610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royersford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

50 Keokuk Rd, Royersford, PA 19468

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mingo Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
Mingo Apartments welcomes you to a new lifestyle of comfort and convenience in growing Royersford, PA. Choose from four apartments to find the design that is right for you. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Conveniently located, Mingo Apartments is within minutes to Route 422, the PA Turnpike, Routes 476 and 202. Enjoy shopping, restaurants and recreational opportunities in nearby King of Prussia-Valley Forge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: One time $250 Non Refundable Fee
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Plenty of Parking for Residents and Guests, No assigned Spots.
Storage Details: 5 X 5 Locker Area from floor to ceiling!
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mingo Apartments have any available units?
Mingo Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Royersford, PA.
What amenities does Mingo Apartments have?
Some of Mingo Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mingo Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mingo Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mingo Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mingo Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mingo Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mingo Apartments offers parking.
Does Mingo Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mingo Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mingo Apartments have a pool?
No, Mingo Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mingo Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mingo Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mingo Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mingo Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mingo Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mingo Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Mingo Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St
Royersford, PA 19468
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr
Royersford, PA 19468
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr
Royersford, PA 19468
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr
Royersford, PA 19468
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln
Royersford, PA 19468

Similar Pages

Royersford 1 BedroomsRoyersford 2 Bedrooms
Royersford Apartments with BalconyRoyersford Apartments with Parking
Royersford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAHorsham, PA
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA
Harleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAEmmaus, PAMedia, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeMoravian College
Muhlenberg CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity