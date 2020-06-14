Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Royersford, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Royersford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
10 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Royersford
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.

1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.

1 Unit Available
2871 E HIGH STREET
2871 East High Street, Sanatoga, PA
Studio
$2,275
2572 sqft
Wonderful property that is ready for a business, or a home/residence! This home is very unique, and can have many uses! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring! Large and Spacious Rooms! Very Bright and Airy! Great for either a business, home, or both! Terrific

1 Unit Available
1300 HARES HILL ROAD
1300 Hares Hill Road, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
2nd floor apartment Located in the Village of Kimberton. Off street parking for 1 car. Shared yard. for tenants use . Laundry on site located in basement. for all tenants use. Kitchen, bath large living room and bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Royersford
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
$
36 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.

1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
53 ASPEN WAY
53 Aspen Way, Spring Mount, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2083 sqft
Immaculate 3 bdrm end-unit townhome nestled on a quiet street in popular Alpine Village is conveniently located minutes from 29,113, 73, 202, 422, the PA Turnpike, the Perkiomen Trail, Spring Mount Ski Resort, Limerick Outlets, charming Skippack

1 Unit Available
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE
20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2627 sqft
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan

1 Unit Available
217 HENDRICKS ROAD
217 Hendricks Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Have you been searching for a home with piece and quiet? Look no further! This is a beautifully remodeled rancher home in the Perkiomen Valley school district. Rt 29 being close it has convenience for major route access.

1 Unit Available
46 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
46 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3544 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a Beautiful carriage home in sought after Charlestown Meadows.

1 Unit Available
201 QUARRY POINT ROAD
201 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2256 sqft
Stunning home previously used as a Model home, this lovely Mozart Rooftop Model includes 4 levels of living space, two car garage and all the bells and whistles that go along with a model home from Granite counter tops and energy efficient

1 Unit Available
107 Weybridge Dr
107 Weybridge Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2144 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: JUST REDUCED, LEASE TODAY FOR $2100 PER MONTH! Conveniently located, this beautiful condo is just waiting for you to call it home! Within a sought-after school district and close to public transportation, enjoy easier commutes and

1 Unit Available
78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
78 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
2746 sqft
Welcome to the village at Charlestown Meadows, a charming and exquisite community.Conveniently located for easy access to Rt.202,Rt 30 and PA turnpike, in awarding-winning great Valley school District.

1 Unit Available
15 DUFFRYN AVENUE
15 Duffryn Avenue, Paoli, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Updated 2nd floor apartment available to rent in Malvern close to the Malvern Station. Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is close to all that downtown Malvern has to offer.

1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

1 Unit Available
112 PATRIOTS PATH
112 Patriots Path, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to an amazing end unit in Atwater. Foyer with hardwood floors. Family room on first level with French doors. Can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2nd level is the Open living space with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Royersford, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Royersford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

