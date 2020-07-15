12 Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
245 W BROAD STREET
245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
620 sqft
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot.
Results within 10 miles of Quakertown
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
652 E CHESTNUT STREET
652 E Chestnut St, Souderton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
Wonderful three year young Town Home in Souderton Area that is perfect for easy living.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
6028 Valley Forge Dr
6028 Valley Forge Dr, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2248 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Village Townhomes in the Lehigh Valley. This community has much to offer for easy living. You won't be disappointed as you enter the home with warm hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1560 Merryweather Drive
1560 Merryweather Drive, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6888 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL rests on a 3-acre parcel in the heart of Saucon Valley. Circular driveway leads to the stone estate residence, framed by mature trees, flagstone walkways & terraces. Magnificent 2-story entry with turned staircase.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Arbor Blvd
125 Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3BR/2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 E TEMPLE STREET
4 E Temple Ave, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3588 sqft
Second floor, very spacious. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Available now

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hellertown
1337 Main Street
1337 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1566 sqft
**NEWLY REMODELED FROM TOP to BOTTOM** Available NOW for LEASE with a 2-car DETACHED GARAGE. The open feeling as you enter the home is warm & inviting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Quakertown, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Quakertown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

