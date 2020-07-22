Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA with washer-dryers

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
123 S 6TH ST
123 South 6th Street, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Now accepting applications on this wonderful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home for rent in Quakertown with loads of charm and character. Quakertown Senior High School, and Quakertown Elementary School within walking distance.
Results within 1 mile of Quakertown

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
138 Horseshoe Drive
138 Horseshoe Drive, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
Available 09/12/20 Loft style condo with soaring ceilings & fireplace - Property Id: 325178 Second floor condo in highly sought after Walnut Bank Farm community. Open floorplan with soaring ceiling Great Room.
Results within 10 miles of Quakertown
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
2 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
$
10 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
63 S 3rd St #B
63 South 3rd Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Perkasie 3 bedroom Row home apt on 2nd and 3rd floor $1350/mo - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath Top two floors of Row home in Perkasie. Freshly painted. Shared Laundry access in basement. Access to rear yard.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1954 Willings Lane
1954 Willings Lane, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1263 sqft
Terrific 1st floor, end-unit condo in Society Hill! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room with washer and dryer included. Open living / dining room with updated kitchen! Gas cooking. Central Air.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
31 W CHESTNUT STREET
31 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning July 1, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
652 E CHESTNUT STREET
652 E Chestnut St, Souderton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
Wonderful three year young Town Home in Souderton Area that is perfect for easy living.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1599 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Quakertown, PA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Quakertown offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Quakertown. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Quakertown can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

