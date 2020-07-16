Apartment List
/
PA
/
perkasie
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Perkasie, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Perkasie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Arbor Blvd
125 Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Perkasie

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 E TEMPLE STREET
4 E Temple Ave, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3588 sqft
Second floor, very spacious. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Available now
Results within 5 miles of Perkasie

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
652 E CHESTNUT STREET
652 E Chestnut St, Souderton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
Wonderful three year young Town Home in Souderton Area that is perfect for easy living.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
245 W BROAD STREET
245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
620 sqft
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot.
Results within 10 miles of Perkasie
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
16 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
6 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,262
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 DELANCY COURT
25 Delancy Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Beautiful home which has recently been completely remodeled! The kitchen has new custom modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area.

1 of 73

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
4714 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
810 SUSAN CIRCLE
810 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
104 COUNTRY CLUB DR
104 Country Club Drive, Montgomeryville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Former model home at PineCrest. Excellent Location and Spectacular views overlooking pond and 2 fairways. Granite counter top Large kitchen with island and breakfast room plus serving pantry. Slider to deck to enjoy even more spectacular views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Perkasie, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Perkasie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Perkasie 1 BedroomsPerkasie 2 BedroomsPerkasie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPerkasie 3 BedroomsPerkasie Apartments with Balconies
Perkasie Apartments with GaragesPerkasie Apartments with GymsPerkasie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPerkasie Apartments with Parking
Perkasie Apartments with PoolsPerkasie Apartments with Washer-DryersPerkasie Dog Friendly ApartmentsPerkasie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAAudubon, PAHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PA
Yardley, PAFlemington, NJSellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAMerchantville, NJAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PABeverly, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University