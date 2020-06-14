Apartment List
/
PA
/
bethlehem
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethlehem renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Bethlehem
5 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Northeast Bethlehem
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
720 High Street 1
720 High St, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
A Comfy and Cozy 2 BR, 1B in Hist.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
523 Second Avenue 10
523 2nd Ave, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
Unit 10 Available 07/20/20 DOWNTOWN LOFT - 2 BED / 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 298758 Located just steps from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom (906SF) on second floor of elevator building.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
10 Goepp Street
10 East Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Short term rental offered! Check out this 3rd floor spacious apartment with loads of charm! Beautiful hardwood floors, extra office/storage room, 3 bedrooms, Kitchen, Living room and Dining room complete the amazing layout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
807 Evans Street
807 Evans Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1964 sqft
Lovely end unit townhome featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite countertops with tile backsplash, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished LL, gas heat, central air, one car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1212 Center Street
1212 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Updated 3 bedrooms semi-detached twin for rent within minutes of Moravian College and downtown Bethlehem! This spacious home has been completely updated, with hardwood floors on the main level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
11 West 2nd Street
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Riverport Condo located on the second level of the gated building. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with Granite counters, hardwood floors, and balcony, this is an excellent unit.
Results within 1 mile of Bethlehem

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Fountain Hill
1 Unit Available
1402 Broadway
1402 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Large, bright 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Off street parking, vacant & ready. Tenant pays: gas (heat, cooking, hot water), electric, cable.

1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Midway Manor
1 Unit Available
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Bethlehem
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Allentown
40 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lehigh Parkway
2 Units Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8th Ward
25 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,027
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Keck Park
6 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
24 S 8th St 3C
24 S 8th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026 Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bath
1 Unit Available
282 North Walnut Street
282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Old Allentown Historic District
1 Unit Available
336 North 8th Street
336 North 8th Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1668 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Historic Allentown features wood floors, Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, and modern kitchen. Fenced yard offers a quiet retreat from the city.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
739 Hamilton Street - 207
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bethlehem, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bethlehem renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bethlehem 1 BedroomsBethlehem 2 BedroomsBethlehem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethlehem 3 BedroomsBethlehem Accessible ApartmentsBethlehem Apartments with Balcony
Bethlehem Apartments with GarageBethlehem Apartments with GymBethlehem Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethlehem Apartments with ParkingBethlehem Apartments with Pool
Bethlehem Apartments with Washer-DryerBethlehem Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethlehem Furnished ApartmentsBethlehem Pet Friendly PlacesBethlehem Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Conshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BethlehemSouth Bethlehem
Central Bethlehem
Northeast Bethlehem

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
Lehigh UniversityMuhlenberg College
University of Pennsylvania