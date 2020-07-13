Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Quakertown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
910 CEMETERY ROAD
910 Cemetery Rd, Quakertown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Gorgeous, bright, spacious, and MOVE IN READY!!! A dream kitchen with an breakfast bar with granite counter-tops, state of the art appliances. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Incredible storage space and closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
245 W BROAD STREET
245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
620 sqft
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot.
Results within 5 miles of Quakertown

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Winard Circle
13 Winard Circle, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
Sellersville spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath first floor twin $1025/mo - Spacious Twin with large living room and main bedroom and second bedroom with new carpet and new laminate flooring in Livingroom and hall. Eat in Kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Quakertown
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
17 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6028 Valley Forge Dr
6028 Valley Forge Dr, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2248 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Village Townhomes in the Lehigh Valley. This community has much to offer for easy living. You won't be disappointed as you enter the home with warm hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
285 PARKVIEW DRIVE
285 Parkview Drive, Souderton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1698 sqft
AVAILABLE October 1: Location is everything and you will enjoy sitting on your deck overlooking the peaceful woods and stream.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1560 Merryweather Drive
1560 Merryweather Drive, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6888 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL rests on a 3-acre parcel in the heart of Saucon Valley. Circular driveway leads to the stone estate residence, framed by mature trees, flagstone walkways & terraces. Magnificent 2-story entry with turned staircase.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4192 Waterford Drive
4192 Waterford Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1842 sqft
Property FURNISHED! Here's your chance to rent an end unit townhouse w great yard space in Southern Lehigh's desirable Waterford Court development. Three floors of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Arbor Blvd
125 Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3BR/2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
329 N MAIN STREET
329 North Main Street, Telford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1764 sqft
Large Brick Single home with two car garage and second floor storage. Eat in kitchen, sun room, Living room, Dinig room. Newer carpets all freshly painted. Basement for storage and nice back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10
60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
Top Floor Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
222 MAIN ST
222 Main Street, East Greenville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Duplex. 2nd and 3rd Floor Apartment 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Laundry Hook-up in unit. 3rd Floor is Large Bedroom with Full Bathroom and Large Closet. 1 Dog Allow with $600 Deposit $50/mth fee.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4
70 Souderton Hatfield Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$3,000
Industrial Storage/Workshop 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet (4 garage bays each 1250 sq ft), 12'x 12' drive in garage doors, 14' ceilings. Land around warehouse is included in the rental.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hellertown
1337 Main Street
1337 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1566 sqft
**NEWLY REMODELED FROM TOP to BOTTOM** Available NOW for LEASE with a 2-car DETACHED GARAGE. The open feeling as you enter the home is warm & inviting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Quakertown, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Quakertown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

