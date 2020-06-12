/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Quakertown
1 Unit Available
216 JEFFERSON COURT
216 Jefferson Court, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a home that is updated Throughout in Quakertown Borough! This lovely three bedroom Town Home is Move In Ready with New Carpet being Installed, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Beautiful Granite
Results within 1 mile of Quakertown
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1111 SCHOOL HOUSE LANE
1111 School House Ln, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Stone front Twin Home in good condition with fenced rear yard, deck and above ground pool. Electric heat pump with central air conditioning. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of natural lighting, many custom features and upgrades.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1020 HEATHER LANE
1020 Heather Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1585 sqft
Absolutely beautiful home. New easy care laminate flooring through out home. Perfect sun room , breakfast area off FR gives great view of open space. Move right in everything has just been done.
Results within 5 miles of Quakertown
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
522 W CHERRY ROAD
522 West Cherry Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1340 sqft
Nice Brick Split Level on 1.63 Acres in Springfield Township / Palisade Schools. 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32
32 Richlandtown Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Renovated townhouse - Property Id: 242167 Completely renovated townhouse. Stainless appliances, tiled backsplash. Private parking and laundry on the 2md floor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
121 DEER RUN ROAD
121 Deer Run Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Three bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in The Pines at Pennridge. The house has plenty of space with a full basement, large family room and a garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
322 N 7th St
322 North 7th Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large and lovely this 5 bed/1 bathroom multi level unit includes a 3rd floor loft. First floor private entrance, main floor is second floor. In unit w/d hookup, w to w carpet and laminates in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
113 N 5TH STREET
113 South 5th Street, Perkasie, PA
*DOG Friendly* All New 4 Bedroom Twin with a massive 27X16 Living Room! New Kitchen! New Bath! Refinished floors! Fresh Paint! Absolutely beautiful! Looking to fill for April 1st or sooner! Pennridge Schools! Gas heat, newer furnace! Off street
Results within 10 miles of Quakertown
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
21 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hellertown
1 Unit Available
812 Main St
812 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2nd floor apartment - Property Id: 102620 3 Bedroom apartment in Hellertown. Water, Sewer, trash, recycling is all included. Laundry in unit. No Pets Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1662 Kevin Drive
1662 Kevin Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2628 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch RENT REDUCED! - This gorgeous and pristine three bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
870 Main Street
870 Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2265 sqft
This 3BR, 3.5BA updater twin gives you plenty of space 2265 sq. ft and low maintenance living. The main floor features an open floor plan, crown moulding, custom moulding, custom blinds. A dining room, powder room and coat closet on the main floor.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6325 New St
6325 New St, Lehigh County, PA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment near DeSales and Saucon Rail Trail. Amenities included: dishwasher and off-street parking. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
997 CAMP ROAD
997 Camp Road, Montgomery County, PA
Surrounded by approximately 25 acres along the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek this nicely secluded, rarely offered single family home rental is perfect for nature lovers.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
229 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD
229 Schoolhouse Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
Able to be seen, vacant. This 3 bedroom rancher with one full bath, Eat in Kitchen, living room with fire place (for looks only, can not be used by tenant it is closed off) full basement, 2 car garage is available immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
222 MAIN ST
222 Main Street, East Greenville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Duplex. 2nd and 3rd Floor Apartment 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Laundry Hook-up in unit. 3rd Floor is Large Bedroom with Full Bathroom and Large Closet. 1 Dog Allow with $600 Deposit $50/mth fee.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
