941 Penn Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:42 AM

941 Penn Ave

941 Penn Avenue · (412) 682-0120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$3,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
Cultural District 8th floor luxury condo w/ city skyline views! Nearly 2,000 sf with 12'+ ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen, pantry & high-end appliances, granite counter tops, & large floor plan. Unit has an open kitchen, living & dining room leading out to a private, covered balcony w/ direct city views. Off of the living area is a second bedroom w/ double closets and full bath with shower/tub combo. Separated from the living area is a master suite with FOUR closets (one is a walk-in) and ensuite master bath with double vanities, tiled shower and separate soaking tub. Also includes utility room with full-sized washer/dryer. Only 17 units in the building, each on either side of the elevator with no shared walls for quiet living only a short walk to restaurants, theaters, shops and everything downtown has to offer. Leased parking spots are also optional and reserved at both the Westin and the Convention Center. AVAILABLE WITHIN 30 DAYS. FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Penn Ave have any available units?
941 Penn Ave has a unit available for $3,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Penn Ave have?
Some of 941 Penn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Penn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
941 Penn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Penn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 941 Penn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 941 Penn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 941 Penn Ave does offer parking.
Does 941 Penn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 Penn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Penn Ave have a pool?
No, 941 Penn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 941 Penn Ave have accessible units?
No, 941 Penn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Penn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Penn Ave has units with dishwashers.
