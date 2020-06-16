941 Penn Ave

Amenities

Cultural District 8th floor luxury condo w/ city skyline views! Nearly 2,000 sf with 12'+ ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen, pantry & high-end appliances, granite counter tops, & large floor plan. Unit has an open kitchen, living & dining room leading out to a private, covered balcony w/ direct city views. Off of the living area is a second bedroom w/ double closets and full bath with shower/tub combo. Separated from the living area is a master suite with FOUR closets (one is a walk-in) and ensuite master bath with double vanities, tiled shower and separate soaking tub. Also includes utility room with full-sized washer/dryer. Only 17 units in the building, each on either side of the elevator with no shared walls for quiet living only a short walk to restaurants, theaters, shops and everything downtown has to offer. Leased parking spots are also optional and reserved at both the Westin and the Convention Center. AVAILABLE WITHIN 30 DAYS. FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE.