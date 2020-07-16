All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

918 Woodbine Street

918 Woodbine Street · (412) 821-3355 ext. 1
Location

918 Woodbine Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Stanton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 918 Woodbine Street · Avail. Aug 15

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
918 Woodbine Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Stanton Heights - Key Features

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Equipped Kitchen
Living Room
Dining Room
Off Street Parking/Garage
Laundry Hook Ups
Outdoor Space
Lease Duration: 12 months
Application Fee: $40.00 (non-refundable)
Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis (fees apply)

This 3 bedroom house is located in Stanton Heights. Key features of the house include a living room, open concept kitchen/dining room (kitchen equipped with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), bathroom, basement with laundry hook ups, garage and off street parking. The house also has hardwood floors throughout.

The house sits near the bus line and is a quick trip away from shops, restaurants, entertainment and more. Also, the area of Stanton Heights is located within the City of Pittsburgh limits and is a short commute away from the Lawrenceville, East Liberty, Morningside, and Highland Park communities.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, we do not participate in the Section 8 Program. Showings of the house are by appointment by calling us at 412-821-3355 or sending us an email at rentals@rpirentals.com . Please mention the address when inquiring so we are able to better assist you. PLEASE BE ADVISED SHOWINGS OF THE HOUSE WILL BEGIN ON AUGUST 1, 2020.

(RLNE4203709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Woodbine Street have any available units?
918 Woodbine Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Woodbine Street have?
Some of 918 Woodbine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Woodbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 Woodbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Woodbine Street pet-friendly?
No, 918 Woodbine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 918 Woodbine Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 Woodbine Street offers parking.
Does 918 Woodbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Woodbine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Woodbine Street have a pool?
No, 918 Woodbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 Woodbine Street have accessible units?
No, 918 Woodbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Woodbine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Woodbine Street has units with dishwashers.
