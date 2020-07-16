Amenities

918 Woodbine Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Stanton Heights - Key Features



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Equipped Kitchen

Living Room

Dining Room

Off Street Parking/Garage

Laundry Hook Ups

Outdoor Space

Lease Duration: 12 months

Application Fee: $40.00 (non-refundable)

Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis (fees apply)



This 3 bedroom house is located in Stanton Heights. Key features of the house include a living room, open concept kitchen/dining room (kitchen equipped with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher), bathroom, basement with laundry hook ups, garage and off street parking. The house also has hardwood floors throughout.



The house sits near the bus line and is a quick trip away from shops, restaurants, entertainment and more. Also, the area of Stanton Heights is located within the City of Pittsburgh limits and is a short commute away from the Lawrenceville, East Liberty, Morningside, and Highland Park communities.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, we do not participate in the Section 8 Program. Showings of the house are by appointment by calling us at 412-821-3355 or sending us an email at rentals@rpirentals.com . Please mention the address when inquiring so we are able to better assist you. PLEASE BE ADVISED SHOWINGS OF THE HOUSE WILL BEGIN ON AUGUST 1, 2020.



(RLNE4203709)