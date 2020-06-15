All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

904 E Warrington

904 East Warrington Avenue · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Allentown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 904 E Warrington · Avail. Aug 1

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
904 E Warrington Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Beautiful, Open-Concept 3 Bedroom Home w/ stainless countertop! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has open-concept living, which is perfect for entertaining. Not to mention, stainless steel appliances, updated hardwood floors & unique floors and spacious bedrooms. With a partially finished basement, great for storage and a gardening space in the rear, this property has so much to offer!

*Tenants responsible for all utilities*

For more information or to schedule a showing, text/call us via 412.212.7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2833759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 E Warrington have any available units?
904 E Warrington has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 904 E Warrington currently offering any rent specials?
904 E Warrington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 E Warrington pet-friendly?
No, 904 E Warrington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 904 E Warrington offer parking?
No, 904 E Warrington does not offer parking.
Does 904 E Warrington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 E Warrington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 E Warrington have a pool?
No, 904 E Warrington does not have a pool.
Does 904 E Warrington have accessible units?
No, 904 E Warrington does not have accessible units.
Does 904 E Warrington have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 E Warrington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 E Warrington have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 E Warrington does not have units with air conditioning.
