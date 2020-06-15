Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

904 E Warrington Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Beautiful, Open-Concept 3 Bedroom Home w/ stainless countertop! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has open-concept living, which is perfect for entertaining. Not to mention, stainless steel appliances, updated hardwood floors & unique floors and spacious bedrooms. With a partially finished basement, great for storage and a gardening space in the rear, this property has so much to offer!



*Tenants responsible for all utilities*



For more information or to schedule a showing, text/call us via 412.212.7101!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



(RLNE2833759)