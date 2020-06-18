Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

838 Windom St. Available 08/01/20 Southside 4 bedroom with amazing city skyline views!! - This beautiful, spacious home will be available on August 1, 2020. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The entrance to the house brings you in to the lower level. The lower level of the home has one of the bedrooms, the half bath and laundry room. The 2nd level has an open concept living room and kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and garbage disposal. There is also a full bathroom on this level. The top level includes the other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. The house has central AC. There is a deck out front and a private patio in the back which is perfect for the warm months in Pittsburgh. Located in the quiet part of the Southside, but still close distance to E Carson.



Rent - $2100 per month

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and sewage.



Call, text, or email Alex to schedule a showing - 919-623-5960 / alex@rivaridge.biz

Riva Ridge Real Estate Services

412-904-1083



(RLNE2183553)