Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

838 Windom St.

838 Windom Street · (412) 904-1083
Location

838 Windom Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 838 Windom St. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
838 Windom St. Available 08/01/20 Southside 4 bedroom with amazing city skyline views!! - This beautiful, spacious home will be available on August 1, 2020. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The entrance to the house brings you in to the lower level. The lower level of the home has one of the bedrooms, the half bath and laundry room. The 2nd level has an open concept living room and kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and garbage disposal. There is also a full bathroom on this level. The top level includes the other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. The house has central AC. There is a deck out front and a private patio in the back which is perfect for the warm months in Pittsburgh. Located in the quiet part of the Southside, but still close distance to E Carson.

Rent - $2100 per month
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and sewage.

Call, text, or email Alex to schedule a showing - 919-623-5960 / alex@rivaridge.biz
Riva Ridge Real Estate Services
412-904-1083

(RLNE2183553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Windom St. have any available units?
838 Windom St. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 Windom St. have?
Some of 838 Windom St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Windom St. currently offering any rent specials?
838 Windom St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Windom St. pet-friendly?
No, 838 Windom St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 838 Windom St. offer parking?
No, 838 Windom St. does not offer parking.
Does 838 Windom St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Windom St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Windom St. have a pool?
No, 838 Windom St. does not have a pool.
Does 838 Windom St. have accessible units?
No, 838 Windom St. does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Windom St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 Windom St. has units with dishwashers.
