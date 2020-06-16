All apartments in Pittsburgh
710 Copeland Street - 1, #16

710 Copeland Street · (412) 999-8780
Location

710 Copeland Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1st Floor: Updated kitchen with new counter tops, dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave. Large living room, Dining room, ½ bath & porch off the living room. 2nd Floor: Full bath and washer/dryer, bedroom plus loft which can be used as bedroom, office. 1 reserved parking in garage included
2 Bedroom (1br plus loft) in heart of Shadyside between Walnut street and Ellsworth Ave - Walking distance to restaurants & shops of Shadyside, Chatham University, steps to all bus lines (Pgh, CMU & Pitt). Laundry, water and gas included, tenant pays electric.

Central A/C

1st Floor -
Updated kitchen with new counter tops, dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave. Large living room, Dining room, ½ bath & porch off the living room

2nd Floor:
Full bath and washer/dryer, 1 bedroom plus loft which can be used as bedroom, office, etc…

1 reserved parking in garage included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 have any available units?
710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 have?
Some of 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 currently offering any rent specials?
710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 pet-friendly?
No, 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 offer parking?
Yes, 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 does offer parking.
Does 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 have a pool?
No, 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 does not have a pool.
Does 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 have accessible units?
No, 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Copeland Street - 1, #16 has units with dishwashers.
