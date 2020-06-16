710 Copeland Street - 1, #16

Amenities
1st Floor: Updated kitchen with new counter tops, dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave. Large living room, Dining room, ½ bath & porch off the living room. 2nd Floor: Full bath and washer/dryer, bedroom plus loft which can be used as bedroom, office. 1 reserved parking in garage included
2 Bedroom (1br plus loft) in heart of Shadyside between Walnut street and Ellsworth Ave - Walking distance to restaurants & shops of Shadyside, Chatham University, steps to all bus lines (Pgh, CMU & Pitt). Laundry, water and gas included, tenant pays electric.
Central A/C
