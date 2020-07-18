All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 6822 Meade St #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
6822 Meade St #1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

6822 Meade St #1

6822 Meade Street · (412) 609-5063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6822 Meade Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Point Breeze North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This first floor unit is the bottom half of a duplex located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. It features hardwood floors in the bedroom and living room, and ceramic flooring in the kitchen and bath. It has a private front and back door, off street parking, and a private laundry & storage in the basement. Tenants pay very reasonable gas and electric. The landlord pays water, sewage, and trash.
This apartment complex is located in one of the most sought after neighbors in Pittsburgh. a block off Fifth Avenue from Mellon Park and the bus stop. Bakery Square, Trader Joe's, Giant Eagle, Target, Whole Foods, etc. are just a couple blocks away.
There is a large shared yard, perfect for pets. If the pet is friendly we are pet friendly. We do not charge separate pet rent or fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 Meade St #1 have any available units?
6822 Meade St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 Meade St #1 have?
Some of 6822 Meade St #1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 Meade St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
6822 Meade St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 Meade St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6822 Meade St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 6822 Meade St #1 offer parking?
Yes, 6822 Meade St #1 offers parking.
Does 6822 Meade St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 Meade St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 Meade St #1 have a pool?
No, 6822 Meade St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 6822 Meade St #1 have accessible units?
No, 6822 Meade St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 Meade St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 Meade St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6822 Meade St #1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
5424 Fifth Avenue
5424 Fifth Avenue Apt. 108
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity