6822 Meade St #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This first floor unit is the bottom half of a duplex located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. It features hardwood floors in the bedroom and living room, and ceramic flooring in the kitchen and bath. It has a private front and back door, off street parking, and a private laundry & storage in the basement. Tenants pay very reasonable gas and electric. The landlord pays water, sewage, and trash.

This apartment complex is located in one of the most sought after neighbors in Pittsburgh. a block off Fifth Avenue from Mellon Park and the bus stop. Bakery Square, Trader Joe's, Giant Eagle, Target, Whole Foods, etc. are just a couple blocks away.

There is a large shared yard, perfect for pets. If the pet is friendly we are pet friendly. We do not charge separate pet rent or fee.