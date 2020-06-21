622 Minnesota St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 2 Bedroom Nestled in Greenfield - Close to Schenley Park - Available now. Great house nestled in Greenfield. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus finished 3rd floor that can be used for a 3rd bedroom or office space!



Great room floor plan with laundry in basement. Good location with easy access to Downtown Pittsburgh, Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Pittsburgh International Airport. Shopping & restaurants all nearby.



This property is close to Schenley Park, Magee Field, and other nice outdoor areas. Area for people with active life style.



- Annual rental.

- Utilities paid by tenant.

- Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

- Pets allowed with approval. Extra security deposit required.

- $30 application fee per adult 18+ for credit/criminal/eviction check.

- No smoking.



Rent is $1100/month.



Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.



Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.

Rivaridge.biz



(RLNE5814332)