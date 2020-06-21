622 Minnesota St

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Nestled in Greenfield - Close to Schenley Park - Available now. Great house nestled in Greenfield. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus finished 3rd floor that can be used for a 3rd bedroom or office space!
Great room floor plan with laundry in basement. Good location with easy access to Downtown Pittsburgh, Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Pittsburgh International Airport. Shopping & restaurants all nearby.
This property is close to Schenley Park, Magee Field, and other nice outdoor areas. Area for people with active life style.
- Annual rental.
- Utilities paid by tenant.
- Security deposit equal to one month's rent.
- Pets allowed with approval. Extra security deposit required.
- $30 application fee per adult 18+ for credit/criminal/eviction check.
- No smoking.
Rent is $1100/month.
Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.
Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz
(RLNE5814332)