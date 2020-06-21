All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 622 Minnesota St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
622 Minnesota St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

622 Minnesota St

622 Minnesota Street · (412) 904-1083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

622 Minnesota Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 622 Minnesota St · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 Bedroom Nestled in Greenfield - Close to Schenley Park - Available now. Great house nestled in Greenfield. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus finished 3rd floor that can be used for a 3rd bedroom or office space!

Great room floor plan with laundry in basement. Good location with easy access to Downtown Pittsburgh, Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Pittsburgh International Airport. Shopping & restaurants all nearby.

This property is close to Schenley Park, Magee Field, and other nice outdoor areas. Area for people with active life style.

- Annual rental.
- Utilities paid by tenant.
- Security deposit equal to one month's rent.
- Pets allowed with approval. Extra security deposit required.
- $30 application fee per adult 18+ for credit/criminal/eviction check.
- No smoking.

Rent is $1100/month.

Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.

Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5814332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Minnesota St have any available units?
622 Minnesota St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 622 Minnesota St currently offering any rent specials?
622 Minnesota St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Minnesota St pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Minnesota St is pet friendly.
Does 622 Minnesota St offer parking?
No, 622 Minnesota St does not offer parking.
Does 622 Minnesota St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Minnesota St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Minnesota St have a pool?
No, 622 Minnesota St does not have a pool.
Does 622 Minnesota St have accessible units?
No, 622 Minnesota St does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Minnesota St have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Minnesota St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Minnesota St have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Minnesota St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 622 Minnesota St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity