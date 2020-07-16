All apartments in Pittsburgh
620 Loretta St Rear

620 Loretta Street · (412) 567-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Loretta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit Rear · Avail. now

$1,800

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This home is available for 8/1/2020 move in. The building has 2 houses attached back to back. This is for the rear house.

ON CMU, PITT, UPMC, DOWNTOWN BUS LINES.

Huge house, we provide all appliances. 1st floor: living room, large eat in kitchen, full bath with laundry. 2nd floor: 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. 3rd floor: 3 full bedrooms. Recently remodeled with new: paint, kitchen, appliances, bath, flooring, furnace, etc. Laundry conveniently located on 1st floor; washer/dryer provided. Contact: Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day). We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit. Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage); Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals); REQUIRED: First Month's Rent, Security Deposit, Pet Deposit, Credit Check ($35 per person, non-refundable), Good Credit and Documented Income. No section 8 or voucher programs .

(RLNE2249423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Loretta St Rear have any available units?
620 Loretta St Rear has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Loretta St Rear have?
Some of 620 Loretta St Rear's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Loretta St Rear currently offering any rent specials?
620 Loretta St Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Loretta St Rear pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Loretta St Rear is pet friendly.
Does 620 Loretta St Rear offer parking?
Yes, 620 Loretta St Rear offers parking.
Does 620 Loretta St Rear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Loretta St Rear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Loretta St Rear have a pool?
No, 620 Loretta St Rear does not have a pool.
Does 620 Loretta St Rear have accessible units?
No, 620 Loretta St Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Loretta St Rear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Loretta St Rear has units with dishwashers.
