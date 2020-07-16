620 Loretta St Rear

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This home is available for 8/1/2020 move in. The building has 2 houses attached back to back. This is for the rear house.



ON CMU, PITT, UPMC, DOWNTOWN BUS LINES.



Huge house, we provide all appliances. 1st floor: living room, large eat in kitchen, full bath with laundry. 2nd floor: 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. 3rd floor: 3 full bedrooms. Recently remodeled with new: paint, kitchen, appliances, bath, flooring, furnace, etc. Laundry conveniently located on 1st floor; washer/dryer provided. Contact: Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour, all by end of day). We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit. Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, water/sewage); Cats and Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit, per pet, subject to breeds - no dangerous animals); REQUIRED: First Month's Rent, Security Deposit, Pet Deposit, Credit Check ($35 per person, non-refundable), Good Credit and Documented Income. No section 8 or voucher programs .



(RLNE2249423)