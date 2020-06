Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious and pet friendly 2.5 BR townhome in Squirrel Hill! Close to abundant nearby shops, transportation systems, Universities, Hospitals and easy access to major highways.



Property Highlights:

- Spacious kitchen with dishwasher

- Open floor plan

- Large rooms

- Abundant natural light from windows

- Washer/Dryer Hookups

- Private Front Porch and large backyard with off street parking for one car

- Abundant on street parking on road

- Basement Storage

- Pet friendly (fees apply)

- Tenant pays gas and electric



