Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
59 Barry St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

59 Barry St

59 Barry Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

59 Barry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 59 Barry St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
59 Barry St Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Walkable to E Carson St! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home w/ OFF-STREET PARKING & Deck! - This 3 bedroom home was recently updated, with open-concept living, spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located just blocks away from East Carson in the South Side, this home has nearby public transportation and a variety of restaurants and bars. Plus, this home includes a private deck, in-house laundry, and THREE off-street parking spots... this place is a must-see!

For details or to setup a showing, text/call us via 412-212-7101!

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2729598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Barry St have any available units?
59 Barry St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Barry St have?
Some of 59 Barry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Barry St currently offering any rent specials?
59 Barry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Barry St pet-friendly?
No, 59 Barry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 59 Barry St offer parking?
Yes, 59 Barry St does offer parking.
Does 59 Barry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Barry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Barry St have a pool?
No, 59 Barry St does not have a pool.
Does 59 Barry St have accessible units?
No, 59 Barry St does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Barry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Barry St has units with dishwashers.
