All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 5657 Forbes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
5657 Forbes Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5657 Forbes Ave

5657 Forbes Avenue · (412) 535-5786 ext. 5786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Squirrel Hill North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5657 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5657 Forbes Ave · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Stunning 5 Bedroom recently remodeled home in fantastic location! - This recently renovated home is available in one of the best locations in the city! Located on Forbes Avenue in the Squirrel Hill district, this home is walking distance to some of the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment the city has to offer. Close proximity to public transportation make this an excellent option for a commuter. Street parking is also available at no extra charge.
The spacious newly remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an open work space ideal for food prep, crisp white cabinets with plenty of extra space. The rooms all feature generous sizing, new flooring, and new paint. Also featured is a recently remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer, central heating and air and garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, security deposit is one month, pets are allowed barring breed restrictions at an additional $200.00 pet fee per pet. Unfortunately we do not partcipate in the section 8 program. Tenants must show they make 3.5x the amount of market rent to qualify.

Call or text Amanda today at 412-535-5786 to set up your video tour!

(RLNE5729965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 Forbes Ave have any available units?
5657 Forbes Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5657 Forbes Ave have?
Some of 5657 Forbes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5657 Forbes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Forbes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 Forbes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5657 Forbes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5657 Forbes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5657 Forbes Ave does offer parking.
Does 5657 Forbes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5657 Forbes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 Forbes Ave have a pool?
No, 5657 Forbes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5657 Forbes Ave have accessible units?
No, 5657 Forbes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 Forbes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5657 Forbes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5657 Forbes Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity