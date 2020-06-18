5657 Forbes Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Stunning 5 Bedroom recently remodeled home in fantastic location! - This recently renovated home is available in one of the best locations in the city! Located on Forbes Avenue in the Squirrel Hill district, this home is walking distance to some of the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment the city has to offer. Close proximity to public transportation make this an excellent option for a commuter. Street parking is also available at no extra charge.

The spacious newly remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an open work space ideal for food prep, crisp white cabinets with plenty of extra space. The rooms all feature generous sizing, new flooring, and new paint. Also featured is a recently remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer, central heating and air and garage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, security deposit is one month, pets are allowed barring breed restrictions at an additional $200.00 pet fee per pet. Unfortunately we do not partcipate in the section 8 program. Tenants must show they make 3.5x the amount of market rent to qualify.



Call or text Amanda today at 412-535-5786 to set up your video tour!



(RLNE5729965)