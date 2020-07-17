5647 Hampton Street - 2

Amenities

This unit is not eligible for section 8



This charming 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features some of the building's original charms such as stained glass windows. It is located in the coveted Highland Park area of Pittsburgh. It contains a spacious eat-in kitchen equipped with an oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, and a pantry.



Parking: Street Parking Only.



Laundry: Coin operated washer and dryer on the first floor by the main door.



Located near: East Liberty, Downtown, Bakery Square, Whole Foods, Chatham University, CMU, Pitt, UPMC Shadyside, groceries, shopping, restaurants, Frick Park, Highland Park, and the Carnegie Library.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Ask us about our pet policy.



