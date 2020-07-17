All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 5647 Hampton Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
5647 Hampton Street - 2
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:00 PM

5647 Hampton Street - 2

5647 Hampton Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5647 Hampton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

Available: 6/5/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8

Virual Tour: https://ths.li/7GnesU

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5647-hampton-street---2?p=TenantTurner

Description:
This charming 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features some of the building's original charms such as stained glass windows. It is located in the coveted Highland Park area of Pittsburgh. It contains a spacious eat-in kitchen equipped with an oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, and a pantry.

Parking: Street Parking Only.

Laundry: Coin operated washer and dryer on the first floor by the main door.

Located near: East Liberty, Downtown, Bakery Square, Whole Foods, Chatham University, CMU, Pitt, UPMC Shadyside, groceries, shopping, restaurants, Frick Park, Highland Park, and the Carnegie Library.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Ask us about our pet policy.

Pay Your Rent Online.
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

APPLY NOW: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56514

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Apply for this property: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56514

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com
For a list of our available units and an application for rentals see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5647 Hampton Street - 2 have any available units?
5647 Hampton Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5647 Hampton Street - 2 have?
Some of 5647 Hampton Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5647 Hampton Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5647 Hampton Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5647 Hampton Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5647 Hampton Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5647 Hampton Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5647 Hampton Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 5647 Hampton Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5647 Hampton Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5647 Hampton Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 5647 Hampton Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5647 Hampton Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5647 Hampton Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5647 Hampton Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5647 Hampton Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5647 Hampton Street - 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity