5626 Northumberland St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool table

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Squirrel Hill! - This newly refinished 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Squirrel Hill will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with an expansive living room that has tons of natural light and hardwood floors that pour into the open dining room. The brand-new kitchen features high-end cabinets, marble countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances. Included in the apartment is a massive basement great for storage, pool table, or workout gear! Featuring three large bedrooms with hardwood floors, two full bathrooms, free off-street parking, and a covered front porch, this apartment has everything you need to feel at home in no time.



Come and see today! Looks even better in person.



Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Electric and Gas paid by tenant. $45 a month water fee.

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, NO PETS

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844433)