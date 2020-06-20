All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5626 Northumberland St

5626 Northumberland Street · (412) 518-2743
Location

5626 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5626 Northumberland St · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool table
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Squirrel Hill! - This newly refinished 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Squirrel Hill will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with an expansive living room that has tons of natural light and hardwood floors that pour into the open dining room. The brand-new kitchen features high-end cabinets, marble countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances. Included in the apartment is a massive basement great for storage, pool table, or workout gear! Featuring three large bedrooms with hardwood floors, two full bathrooms, free off-street parking, and a covered front porch, this apartment has everything you need to feel at home in no time.

Come and see today! Looks even better in person.

Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Electric and Gas paid by tenant. $45 a month water fee.
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, NO PETS
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Northumberland St have any available units?
5626 Northumberland St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5626 Northumberland St have?
Some of 5626 Northumberland St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 Northumberland St currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Northumberland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Northumberland St pet-friendly?
No, 5626 Northumberland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5626 Northumberland St offer parking?
Yes, 5626 Northumberland St does offer parking.
Does 5626 Northumberland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Northumberland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Northumberland St have a pool?
No, 5626 Northumberland St does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Northumberland St have accessible units?
No, 5626 Northumberland St does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Northumberland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 Northumberland St does not have units with dishwashers.
