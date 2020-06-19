5171 Penn Ave #5

Amenities

This third floor apartment features a new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, track lights, and a porcelain tile floor. It has central AC, new windows, ceiling fans, exposed brick, and more. We installed a high-efficiency furnace and new insulation, so gas and electric bills should be relatively cheap.



This unit also has a shared deck. Tenants pay very reasonable utilities (gas & electric). Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash.



There is off-street parking included for free with rent.



A lease for this apartment would need to start August 16. At this time, we do not have flexibility on the start date.



The rent is 1200$ per month.

This 3-story building is located on Penn Avenue in Garfield and it was built decades ago. Our company purchased the building in 2014 and completely gutted it down to the studs. All plumbing, electric, drywall, HVAC, and windows were totally new in 2014.



It is conveniently located within walking distance of Friendship, Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, Highland Park, and Shadyside right along a bus line and has quick access to most parts of the city. It is walking distance from Children's Hospital, West Penn Hospital, and Shadyside Hospital and a short drive into the Lawrenceville and Shadyside nightlife. Aldi and Family Dollar are across the street, and there are several eateries close by.

There is coin operated laundry and extra storage in the basement, parking in the back, a shared patio, and a fire escape.

All 6 one bedroom apartments have been recently renovated with granite kitchens, ceramic baths, and new windows.

If the pet is friendly, we are pet friendly with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.