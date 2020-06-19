All apartments in Pittsburgh
5171 Penn Ave #5
5171 Penn Ave #5

5171 Penn Avenue · (412) 609-5063
Location

5171 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Garfield

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This third floor apartment features a new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, track lights, and a porcelain tile floor. It has central AC, new windows, ceiling fans, exposed brick, and more. We installed a high-efficiency furnace and new insulation, so gas and electric bills should be relatively cheap.

This unit also has a shared deck. Tenants pay very reasonable utilities (gas & electric). Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash.

There is off-street parking included for free with rent.

A lease for this apartment would need to start August 16. At this time, we do not have flexibility on the start date.

The rent is 1200$ per month.
This 3-story building is located on Penn Avenue in Garfield and it was built decades ago. Our company purchased the building in 2014 and completely gutted it down to the studs. All plumbing, electric, drywall, HVAC, and windows were totally new in 2014.

It is conveniently located within walking distance of Friendship, Bloomfield, Lawrenceville, Highland Park, and Shadyside right along a bus line and has quick access to most parts of the city. It is walking distance from Children's Hospital, West Penn Hospital, and Shadyside Hospital and a short drive into the Lawrenceville and Shadyside nightlife. Aldi and Family Dollar are across the street, and there are several eateries close by.
There is coin operated laundry and extra storage in the basement, parking in the back, a shared patio, and a fire escape.
All 6 one bedroom apartments have been recently renovated with granite kitchens, ceramic baths, and new windows.
If the pet is friendly, we are pet friendly with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5171 Penn Ave #5 have any available units?
5171 Penn Ave #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5171 Penn Ave #5 have?
Some of 5171 Penn Ave #5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5171 Penn Ave #5 currently offering any rent specials?
5171 Penn Ave #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5171 Penn Ave #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5171 Penn Ave #5 is pet friendly.
Does 5171 Penn Ave #5 offer parking?
Yes, 5171 Penn Ave #5 does offer parking.
Does 5171 Penn Ave #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5171 Penn Ave #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5171 Penn Ave #5 have a pool?
No, 5171 Penn Ave #5 does not have a pool.
Does 5171 Penn Ave #5 have accessible units?
No, 5171 Penn Ave #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5171 Penn Ave #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5171 Penn Ave #5 has units with dishwashers.
