5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1

Two Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Hazelwood



This unit is in West Hazelwood across a train trestle in a small community. Walking distance to Hazelwood Ave. shops, coffee, and food, including Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branch. Close drive to Oakland, Greenfield, Squirrell Hill, Southside, and Waterfront mall.



Public park perfect for small kids is one block away!



- Rent is $845/month.

- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, partial water.

- Pets allowed within criteria and deposit.

- No smoking, please.



Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.



Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.

Rivaridge.biz



