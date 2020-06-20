All apartments in Pittsburgh
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1

5145 Blair Street · No Longer Available
Location

5145 Blair Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Hazelwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Hazelwood - Two Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Hazelwood

This unit is in West Hazelwood across a train trestle in a small community. Walking distance to Hazelwood Ave. shops, coffee, and food, including Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branch. Close drive to Oakland, Greenfield, Squirrell Hill, Southside, and Waterfront mall.

Public park perfect for small kids is one block away!

- Rent is $845/month.
- Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, partial water.
- Pets allowed within criteria and deposit.
- No smoking, please.

Call or text Dan to schedule a tour: 724-316-7159. I am very flexible with my schedule and will work to meet you at your earliest convenience.

Riva Ridge Real Estate Services, Inc.
Rivaridge.biz

(RLNE5175179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 have any available units?
5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5145 Blair St. - 5145 Blair St. Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
