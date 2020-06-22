512 Brinwood Avenue - 2

Amenities

AVAILABLE 6/3/20



Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/OlPNc3



This unit is NOT eligible for section 8



Tenant Pays ELECTRIC ONLY!!!!!!!

Description:

Light and bright 3 bedroom apartment on the 2nd & 3rd floors of a duplex. One of the bedrooms is on the same floor as the bathroom, kitchen, and living room. The other two bedrooms are on the top floor and have electric heat. All bedrooms are carpeted; other areas have beautiful hardwood/laminate flooring. The kitchen has been nicely updated with a dishwasher, microwave, and track lighting. Spacious bathroom with tons of counter space. Plenty of storage space throughout, great views, washer & dryer in basement, private back yard, and porch.



Located near, Southside, Southside Works, Station Square, Brentwood, short drive to downtown, North Shore, Oakland, and Uptown.



Parking: off-street parking in the driveway enough for 2 vehicles



Laundry: In the basement.



A/C: None, tenants can supply their own window units.



Tenants Responsibilities: ELECTRIC ONLY, snow removal.



NO SMOKING



Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, un-insurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).



Pay your rent online

Submit Maintenance Requests Online



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys



Property Manager:

Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East

The Full House LLC

412.593.6796 call or text for faster response



For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website www.thefullhousellc.com