Pittsburgh, PA
512 Brinwood Avenue - 2
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:52 PM

512 Brinwood Avenue - 2

512 Brinwood Avenue · (412) 520-7684
Location

512 Brinwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Carrick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
***Please Read The Entire Ad***

AVAILABLE 6/3/20

Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/OlPNc3

This unit is NOT eligible for section 8

Tenant Pays ELECTRIC ONLY!!!!!!!
Description:
Light and bright 3 bedroom apartment on the 2nd & 3rd floors of a duplex. One of the bedrooms is on the same floor as the bathroom, kitchen, and living room. The other two bedrooms are on the top floor and have electric heat. All bedrooms are carpeted; other areas have beautiful hardwood/laminate flooring. The kitchen has been nicely updated with a dishwasher, microwave, and track lighting. Spacious bathroom with tons of counter space. Plenty of storage space throughout, great views, washer & dryer in basement, private back yard, and porch.

Located near, Southside, Southside Works, Station Square, Brentwood, short drive to downtown, North Shore, Oakland, and Uptown.

Parking: off-street parking in the driveway enough for 2 vehicles

Laundry: In the basement.

A/C: None, tenants can supply their own window units.

Tenants Responsibilities: ELECTRIC ONLY, snow removal.

NO SMOKING

Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, un-insurable dog breeds are not permitted. Please ask us about our policy for your pet(s).

Pay your rent online
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC
412.593.6796 call or text for faster response

For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website www.thefullhousellc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 have any available units?
512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Brinwood Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
