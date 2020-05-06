All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 452 Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
452 Pearl Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

452 Pearl Street

452 Pearl Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Bloomfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

452 Pearl Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

Available: 7/3/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8

Schedule a tour:

Description:
This Bloomfield beauty is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms right in the heart of Bloomfield. Take a short walk to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, entertainment, etc. On the first floor, you will find, 1 bedroom, the living room, one of the 2 bathrooms, and a spacious eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, and a stainless steel stove. On the 2nd floor, you will find a bedroom, bathroom, and bonus seating area. The 3rd floor is where you will find the 3rd Bedroom. It has a dry, and unfinished basement with plenty of space for storage. Enjoy the outdoors with a private patio perfect for entertaining guests.

Parking: Street Parking Only.

Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in the basement.

Located near: East Liberty, Shadyside, Downtown, Bakery Square, Whole Foods, Chatham University, CMU, Pitt, UPMC Shadyside, Children's Hospital, Lawrenceville, Downtown, Strip District, North Shore, Polish Hill, Uptown, Hill District, Friendship, and Morningside.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Ask us about our pet policy.

Pay Your Rent Online.
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Apply for this property:

Schedule a tour:

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com
For a list of our available units and an application for rentals see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Pearl Street have any available units?
452 Pearl Street has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 Pearl Street have?
Some of 452 Pearl Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
452 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 452 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 452 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 452 Pearl Street does offer parking.
Does 452 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 452 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 452 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 452 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 452 Pearl Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity