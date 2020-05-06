452 Pearl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar on-site laundry parking e-payments

Available: 7/3/20



This unit is not eligible for section 8



Description:

This Bloomfield beauty is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms right in the heart of Bloomfield. Take a short walk to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, entertainment, etc. On the first floor, you will find, 1 bedroom, the living room, one of the 2 bathrooms, and a spacious eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, and a stainless steel stove. On the 2nd floor, you will find a bedroom, bathroom, and bonus seating area. The 3rd floor is where you will find the 3rd Bedroom. It has a dry, and unfinished basement with plenty of space for storage. Enjoy the outdoors with a private patio perfect for entertaining guests.



Parking: Street Parking Only.



Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in the basement.



Located near: East Liberty, Shadyside, Downtown, Bakery Square, Whole Foods, Chatham University, CMU, Pitt, UPMC Shadyside, Children's Hospital, Lawrenceville, Downtown, Strip District, North Shore, Polish Hill, Uptown, Hill District, Friendship, and Morningside.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Ask us about our pet policy.



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



