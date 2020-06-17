4507 Torley St 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 2 BEDROOM ONE BATH ON BUSLINE - Property Id: 211758



OUR RESPONSE TO COVID-19 FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR TENANTS, OURSELVES AND THOSE VIEWING OUR PROPERTIES, ALL TOURS WILL BE DONE VIRTUALLY THROUGH FaceTime or WhatsApp UNTIL THE THREAT OF INFECTION HAS BEEN MINIMIZED.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT...



Apartment is located conveniently in walking distance to grocery store, Italian markets, Starbucks and numerous restaurants in the Bloomfield area, as well as Children's, West Penn ( 2 blocks from Children s and West Penn) and Shadeyside hospitals. Pitt, CMU and Chatam U are a 5min busride away. Downtown is a 10 min busride... Bus stop is only a block away...



Laundermat only one block away.



Garage parking available for an additional $100/month



NO PETS!!!

NO EXCEPTIONS!!!



Will not accept any applications without having spoken with and showed the property to a person.

