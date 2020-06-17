All apartments in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
4507 Torley St 2
4507 Torley St 2

4507 Torley Street · (412) 445-8548
Location

4507 Torley Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 2 BEDROOM ONE BATH ON BUSLINE - Property Id: 211758

OUR RESPONSE TO COVID-19 FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR TENANTS, OURSELVES AND THOSE VIEWING OUR PROPERTIES, ALL TOURS WILL BE DONE VIRTUALLY THROUGH FaceTime or WhatsApp UNTIL THE THREAT OF INFECTION HAS BEEN MINIMIZED.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT...

Apartment is located conveniently in walking distance to grocery store, Italian markets, Starbucks and numerous restaurants in the Bloomfield area, as well as Children's, West Penn ( 2 blocks from Children s and West Penn) and Shadeyside hospitals. Pitt, CMU and Chatam U are a 5min busride away. Downtown is a 10 min busride... Bus stop is only a block away...

Laundermat only one block away.

Garage parking available for an additional $100/month

NO PETS!!!
NO EXCEPTIONS!!!

Will not accept any applications without having spoken with and showed the property to a person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211758
Property Id 211758

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Torley St 2 have any available units?
4507 Torley St 2 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Torley St 2 have?
Some of 4507 Torley St 2's amenities include all utils included, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Torley St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Torley St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Torley St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Torley St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 4507 Torley St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Torley St 2 does offer parking.
Does 4507 Torley St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Torley St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Torley St 2 have a pool?
No, 4507 Torley St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Torley St 2 have accessible units?
No, 4507 Torley St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Torley St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Torley St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
