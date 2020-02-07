437 Winton St Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful, quiet, and pet friendly 1BR/1 Bath apartment with off street parking in Mt. Washington! This first-floor unit features a large living area and bedroom with high ceilings, a shared yard, and much more! Tenant only pays electric! Free Gas & Water/Sewage/Trash included (free heat!)



Property Highlights:

- High ceilings, spacious bedroom and living area

- Ceiling fan in bedroom

- Window AC unit provided

- Pet friendly on case by case basis (fees apply)

- Off-street parking (first come, first serve)

- Washer and dryer in basement

- Basement for shared storage

- Shared yard/patio

- Tenant pays electric

- Close proximity to Downtown, Southside, 376, and more



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



(RLNE5620262)