437 Winton St Unit 1

Amenities
Beautiful, quiet, and pet friendly 1BR/1 Bath apartment with off street parking in Mt. Washington! This first-floor unit features a large living area and bedroom with high ceilings, a shared yard, and much more! Tenant only pays electric! Free Gas & Water/Sewage/Trash included (free heat!)
Property Highlights:
- High ceilings, spacious bedroom and living area
- Ceiling fan in bedroom
- Window AC unit provided
- Pet friendly on case by case basis (fees apply)
- Off-street parking (first come, first serve)
- Washer and dryer in basement
- Basement for shared storage
- Shared yard/patio
- Tenant pays electric
- Close proximity to Downtown, Southside, 376, and more
Available NOW!
