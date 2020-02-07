All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

437 Winton St Unit 1

437 Winton St · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

437 Winton St, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful, quiet, and pet friendly 1BR/1 Bath apartment with off street parking in Mt. Washington! This first-floor unit features a large living area and bedroom with high ceilings, a shared yard, and much more! Tenant only pays electric! Free Gas & Water/Sewage/Trash included (free heat!)

Property Highlights:
- High ceilings, spacious bedroom and living area
- Ceiling fan in bedroom
- Window AC unit provided
- Pet friendly on case by case basis (fees apply)
- Off-street parking (first come, first serve)
- Washer and dryer in basement
- Basement for shared storage
- Shared yard/patio
- Tenant pays electric
- Close proximity to Downtown, Southside, 376, and more

Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

(RLNE5620262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Winton St Unit 1 have any available units?
437 Winton St Unit 1 has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 Winton St Unit 1 have?
Some of 437 Winton St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Winton St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
437 Winton St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Winton St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Winton St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 437 Winton St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 437 Winton St Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 437 Winton St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Winton St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Winton St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 437 Winton St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 437 Winton St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 437 Winton St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Winton St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Winton St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
