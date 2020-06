Amenities

426 E Warrington Available 05/01/21 Available May 2021 - 3 Bedroom Home w/ Easy Access to Public Transportation! - This affordable 3 bedroom home is in a convenient location, directly on the bus line and within a few minutes of Downtown and other area of Pittsburgh!



To set up a showing, text/call 412.212.7101!



QUALIFICATION/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



