4205 Coleridge St

Amenities
This property is available for August 1st, 2020 Move in.
CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED ($40 per person - good credit / payment history needed) + 1 month security deposit
* We are not section 8 Approved - non negotiable
* $250 per pet deposit(fully refundable) required, subject to landlord discretion & approval, no vicious/dangerous pets permitted.
- THERE IS A HUGE NON FENCED YARD AT THIS PROPERTY
* Rent $1400 plus electric, heat & water/sewage.
Living room, eat in kitchen, 4 bed, 2.0 bath, + basement.
1st floor 2 bedrooms 1 full bath, 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 full bath.
- 1600 sq feet of total living space
- Remodeled top to bottom in 2014 - New Paint
- New: stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave
- New Hardwood flooring(no carpet)
- New Washer and dryer
- New furnace & Central A/C & windows to keep utilities down.
- New Windows
- Off street parking
Near Shadyside, East Liberty, Lawrenceville
* 1 Mile to Butler @ Stanton
* 1.2 Miles to UPMC Shadyside Hospital, 5230 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
* 1.7 Miles to Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
* 1.8 Miles to University of Pittsburgh, 4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260
* 2.1 Miles to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
(RLNE2340548)