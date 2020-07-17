All apartments in Pittsburgh
4205 Coleridge St

4205 Coleridge Street · (412) 567-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4205 Coleridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Stanton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
This property is available for August 1st, 2020 Move in.

CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED ($40 per person - good credit / payment history needed) + 1 month security deposit
* We are not section 8 Approved - non negotiable
* $250 per pet deposit(fully refundable) required, subject to landlord discretion & approval, no vicious/dangerous pets permitted.
- THERE IS A HUGE NON FENCED YARD AT THIS PROPERTY

* Rent $1400 plus electric, heat & water/sewage.
Living room, eat in kitchen, 4 bed, 2.0 bath, + basement.
1st floor 2 bedrooms 1 full bath, 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 full bath.
- 1600 sq feet of total living space
- Remodeled top to bottom in 2014 - New Paint
- New: stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave
- New Hardwood flooring(no carpet)
- New Washer and dryer
- New furnace & Central A/C & windows to keep utilities down.
- New Windows
- Off street parking

Near Shadyside, East Liberty, Lawrenceville
* 1 Mile to Butler @ Stanton
* 1.2 Miles to UPMC Shadyside Hospital, 5230 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
* 1.7 Miles to Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
* 1.8 Miles to University of Pittsburgh, 4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260
* 2.1 Miles to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

(RLNE2340548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Coleridge St have any available units?
4205 Coleridge St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Coleridge St have?
Some of 4205 Coleridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Coleridge St currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Coleridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Coleridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 Coleridge St is pet friendly.
Does 4205 Coleridge St offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Coleridge St offers parking.
Does 4205 Coleridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 Coleridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Coleridge St have a pool?
No, 4205 Coleridge St does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Coleridge St have accessible units?
No, 4205 Coleridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Coleridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 Coleridge St has units with dishwashers.
