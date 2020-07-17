4205 Coleridge St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking internet access

This property is available for August 1st, 2020 Move in.



CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED ($40 per person - good credit / payment history needed) + 1 month security deposit

* We are not section 8 Approved - non negotiable

* $250 per pet deposit(fully refundable) required, subject to landlord discretion & approval, no vicious/dangerous pets permitted.

- THERE IS A HUGE NON FENCED YARD AT THIS PROPERTY



* Rent $1400 plus electric, heat & water/sewage.

Living room, eat in kitchen, 4 bed, 2.0 bath, + basement.

1st floor 2 bedrooms 1 full bath, 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 full bath.

- 1600 sq feet of total living space

- Remodeled top to bottom in 2014 - New Paint

- New: stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave

- New Hardwood flooring(no carpet)

- New Washer and dryer

- New furnace & Central A/C & windows to keep utilities down.

- New Windows

- Off street parking



Near Shadyside, East Liberty, Lawrenceville

* 1 Mile to Butler @ Stanton

* 1.2 Miles to UPMC Shadyside Hospital, 5230 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

* 1.7 Miles to Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

* 1.8 Miles to University of Pittsburgh, 4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260

* 2.1 Miles to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224



(RLNE2340548)