Available 07/01/20 4045 Murray Ave is a beautiful and pet friendly 3 BR/1 BA townhome with parking in the heart of Squirrel Hill!



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood floors throughout house

- Abundant natural light

- Backyard with area for gardening

- Landlord will put granite counter tops in kitchen for next tenant

- Integral one car garage

- Abundant free on street parking

- Finished attic can be used as office or den

- Eat-in kitchen

- Kitchen appliances includes: Gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher

- Washer and dryer in basement

- Private front sitting porch

- Close to bus lines and nearby shopping

- No smoking property

- Tenants pay utilities



Available July 1st 2020!

