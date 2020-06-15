All apartments in Pittsburgh
321 Seward
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

321 Seward

321 Seward Street · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Seward Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Duquesne Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
321 Seward Available 06/01/21 Available June 2021 - Updated 2 Bedroom Home in Duquesne Heights! - This 2 bedroom home is located in the quaint but convenient neighborhood of Duquesne Heights. This home has AC and updated carpets, paint, bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and finishes, including a dishwasher and in-house laundry.

For details or to setup a showing, text or call us via 412-212-7101

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2776225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Seward have any available units?
321 Seward doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Seward have?
Some of 321 Seward's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Seward currently offering any rent specials?
321 Seward isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Seward pet-friendly?
No, 321 Seward is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 321 Seward offer parking?
No, 321 Seward does not offer parking.
Does 321 Seward have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Seward offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Seward have a pool?
No, 321 Seward does not have a pool.
Does 321 Seward have accessible units?
No, 321 Seward does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Seward have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Seward has units with dishwashers.
