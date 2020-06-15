Amenities

321 Seward Available 06/01/21 Available June 2021 - Updated 2 Bedroom Home in Duquesne Heights! - This 2 bedroom home is located in the quaint but convenient neighborhood of Duquesne Heights. This home has AC and updated carpets, paint, bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and finishes, including a dishwasher and in-house laundry.



For details or to setup a showing, text or call us via 412-212-7101



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



(RLNE2776225)