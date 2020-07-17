3031 Pioneer Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large 2 bedroom/ 1 bath Townhouse conveniently located in popular Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brookline. Near to bus lines, schools, churches and shopping.



Modern equipped kitchen, large dining room, roomy living room with decorative stone fireplace. Two nice sized bedrooms and full tile bathroom with tub and shower.



Comfy 3-season room beyond kitchen with nature views.



Full private basement with washer and dryer hookups and lots of room for expanded living space or storage. Private garage with door opener.



Townhouse configuration is far superior to UP/Down duplex.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Pets allowed within reason and requiring additional deposit for each. No additional monthly rent for pets.