Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

3031 Pioneer Avenue

3031 Pioneer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Pioneer Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Brookline

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom/ 1 bath Townhouse conveniently located in popular Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brookline. Near to bus lines, schools, churches and shopping.

Modern equipped kitchen, large dining room, roomy living room with decorative stone fireplace. Two nice sized bedrooms and full tile bathroom with tub and shower.

Comfy 3-season room beyond kitchen with nature views.

Full private basement with washer and dryer hookups and lots of room for expanded living space or storage. Private garage with door opener.

Townhouse configuration is far superior to UP/Down duplex.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Pets allowed within reason and requiring additional deposit for each. No additional monthly rent for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Pioneer Avenue have any available units?
3031 Pioneer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Pioneer Avenue have?
Some of 3031 Pioneer Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Pioneer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Pioneer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Pioneer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Pioneer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Pioneer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Pioneer Avenue offers parking.
Does 3031 Pioneer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Pioneer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Pioneer Avenue have a pool?
No, 3031 Pioneer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Pioneer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3031 Pioneer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Pioneer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Pioneer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
