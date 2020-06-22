All apartments in Pittsburgh
300 Paulson Ave
300 Paulson Ave

300 Paulson Avenue · (412) 518-2743
Location

300 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Larimer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Paulson Ave · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
volleyball court
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this amazingly unique, brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home. Walk through the front door and you are welcomed by early 20th-century design, high ceilings, and original woodwork. Luxury vinyl planking stretches through the open living room/dining room area and flows right into the brand new kitchen. Featuring all stainless steel appliances and brand new cabinets, cooking for your friend and family will be less of a chore and more of a breeze. The first floor also sports a massive bedroom with an amazing decorative fireplace as well as its own heating and AC. The second floor features two massive bedrooms, a walk-in closet, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, and a brand new bathroom! As with the first floor, the second has its own heating and AC to help reduce utility bills!

Also featuring a covered back porch and fenced in backyard!

Centrally located! Close to Highland Park (huge playground, beach volleyball, trails), Pittsburgh Zoo, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, UPMC Childrens, Pitt, & CMU. Less than 10 min drive to Route 28. Within walking distance to Bakery Square!

Come check it out today. This home is a rare find and sure to go fast! Looks even better in person!

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- All utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one months rent.
- Some pets allowed with management approval. Extra security deposit required.
- $35 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE5844434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Paulson Ave have any available units?
300 Paulson Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Paulson Ave have?
Some of 300 Paulson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Paulson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
300 Paulson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Paulson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Paulson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 300 Paulson Ave offer parking?
No, 300 Paulson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 300 Paulson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Paulson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Paulson Ave have a pool?
No, 300 Paulson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 300 Paulson Ave have accessible units?
No, 300 Paulson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Paulson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Paulson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
