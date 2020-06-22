300 Paulson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance volleyball court

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this amazingly unique, brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home. Walk through the front door and you are welcomed by early 20th-century design, high ceilings, and original woodwork. Luxury vinyl planking stretches through the open living room/dining room area and flows right into the brand new kitchen. Featuring all stainless steel appliances and brand new cabinets, cooking for your friend and family will be less of a chore and more of a breeze. The first floor also sports a massive bedroom with an amazing decorative fireplace as well as its own heating and AC. The second floor features two massive bedrooms, a walk-in closet, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, and a brand new bathroom! As with the first floor, the second has its own heating and AC to help reduce utility bills!



Also featuring a covered back porch and fenced in backyard!



Centrally located! Close to Highland Park (huge playground, beach volleyball, trails), Pittsburgh Zoo, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, UPMC Childrens, Pitt, & CMU. Less than 10 min drive to Route 28. Within walking distance to Bakery Square!



Come check it out today. This home is a rare find and sure to go fast! Looks even better in person!



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- All utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one months rent.

- Some pets allowed with management approval. Extra security deposit required.

- $35 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



(RLNE5844434)