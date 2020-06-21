All apartments in Pittsburgh
2650 S 18th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2650 S 18th Street

2650 South 18th Street · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2650 S 18th Street · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - This amazingly historic 4 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting atop the southside slopes will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front doors and you are greeted with hardwood floors that stretch the entire length of the first floor. The massive living room features a decorative fireplace and high ceilings. It flows to the dining room with an attached bathroom and into the kitchen by the rear. The second floor features two massive bedrooms and a full tile bath as well. Have your own private space with tons of natural night with this amazing 3rd-floor loft. Also featuring a covered front porch great for looking over the hill and a fenced-in backyard. After a long day of work or classes, you will be happy to walk through these doors to your new home.

Come and see today! Even better in person.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, no pets
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE5831027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 S 18th Street have any available units?
2650 S 18th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 S 18th Street have?
Some of 2650 S 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 S 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2650 S 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 S 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 S 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2650 S 18th Street offer parking?
No, 2650 S 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2650 S 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 S 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 S 18th Street have a pool?
No, 2650 S 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2650 S 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2650 S 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 S 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 S 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
