2650 S 18th Street

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - This amazingly historic 4 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting atop the southside slopes will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front doors and you are greeted with hardwood floors that stretch the entire length of the first floor. The massive living room features a decorative fireplace and high ceilings. It flows to the dining room with an attached bathroom and into the kitchen by the rear. The second floor features two massive bedrooms and a full tile bath as well. Have your own private space with tons of natural night with this amazing 3rd-floor loft. Also featuring a covered front porch great for looking over the hill and a fenced-in backyard. After a long day of work or classes, you will be happy to walk through these doors to your new home.



Come and see today! Even better in person.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, no pets

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



