Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Large 3 bedroom apartment in a very desirable and convenient Squirrel Hill location. Very clean and well maintained, across from Frick park, blocks to restaurants and shopping in Squirrel Hill. On bus route and approximately 1-2 miles to CMU and PITT campuses.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- Hardwood floors

- Wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms

- Partial air conditioning

- Washer/dryer

- Dishwasher

- Garbage disposal

- Storage locker

- Off street parking and garage



Available August 1st, $1600/month plus gas and electric



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5914802)