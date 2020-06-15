All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2433 Spring

2433 Spring Street · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2433 Spring Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2433 Spring · Avail. Aug 1

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2433 Spring Available 08/01/20 PET-FRIENDLY!! EXCELLENT & INEXPENSIVE - Two Bedrooms! (gas stove, fridge, and w&d included) - AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN

EXCELLENT & INEXPENSIVE - Two Bedrooms!
Two bedrooms with a yard! Great price!
(gas stove, fridge, and w&d included)

Tenants responsible for all utilities

PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent (equal to one month) and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-CALL NOW! 412-212-7101
-http://southpghrentals.com/

(RLNE3865562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Spring have any available units?
2433 Spring has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 2433 Spring currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Spring isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Spring pet-friendly?
No, 2433 Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2433 Spring offer parking?
No, 2433 Spring does not offer parking.
Does 2433 Spring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 Spring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Spring have a pool?
No, 2433 Spring does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Spring have accessible units?
No, 2433 Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Spring have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 Spring does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2433 Spring have units with air conditioning?
No, 2433 Spring does not have units with air conditioning.
