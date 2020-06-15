All apartments in Pittsburgh
24 Sharon

24 Sharon Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

24 Sharon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Sharon · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24 Sharon Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This spacious 4 bedroom home is known for its residential feel, with a close proximity to both the South Side Flats and Downtown Pittsburgh. With updates throughout, such as stainless steel appliances and laundry, this property is a must-see. Not to mention, it includes access to a private outdoor space.

*Tenants responsible for all utilities*

PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ southpghrentals.com

EHO

(RLNE3840139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Sharon have any available units?
24 Sharon has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 24 Sharon currently offering any rent specials?
24 Sharon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Sharon pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Sharon is pet friendly.
Does 24 Sharon offer parking?
No, 24 Sharon does not offer parking.
Does 24 Sharon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Sharon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Sharon have a pool?
No, 24 Sharon does not have a pool.
Does 24 Sharon have accessible units?
No, 24 Sharon does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Sharon have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Sharon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Sharon have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Sharon does not have units with air conditioning.
