24 Sharon Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This spacious 4 bedroom home is known for its residential feel, with a close proximity to both the South Side Flats and Downtown Pittsburgh. With updates throughout, such as stainless steel appliances and laundry, this property is a must-see. Not to mention, it includes access to a private outdoor space.



*Tenants responsible for all utilities*



PETS acceptable with one months rent refundable security deposit and additional monthly fee



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

