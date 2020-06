Amenities

Cozy 1BR/1 Bath apartment one block off Murray Ave in Squirrel Hill! New wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern bathroom make this apartment complete!



Property Highlights:

- Basement unit

- Wood flooring

- Kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Updated bathroom

- Shared washer and dryer in building

- Pet friendly (fees apply)

- Ideal location one block off Murray Ave; close to restaurants, shops and more

- Easy access to 376

- Tenants pay all utilities



Available NOW!

