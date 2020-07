Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 BR / 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrick!



Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh!



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood floors

- Central Air

- Off-street parking with attached garage

- First floor has garage and bathroom

- Second floor has dining room and kitchen

- Third floor has 2 bedrooms and bathroom



Available Now!

3 floors with marble spiral staircase

Updated Cozy Kitchen

Spacious Living Rooms



Washer/Dryer

Dishwasher



Utilities paid by tenant.

- Security deposit & first months rent due to sign lease.

- $39 application fee per adult

- No Pets

- No Smoking



(RLNE5903274)