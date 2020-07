Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Updated and incredibly spacious third-floor apartment in the heart of Squirrel Hill! This large, top level unit can function as a 5BR if needed or can easily be four large bedrooms with a bonus room; with varying room sizes you can make yourself comfortable however you see fit. New flooring, a modern kitchen, and a front-facing balcony are just the start of its great features!



Property Highlights:

- Recently updated

- Classic woodwork

- Shared coin-op laundry in building

- Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

- Front-facing balcony

- Spacious rooms of varying sizes

- Pet friendly (fees apply)

- Street parking

- Tenants pay all utilities



Available NOW!

No Cats Allowed



