201 Walter St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

201 Walter St

201 Walter Street · (412) 381-3900 ext. 2
Location

201 Walter Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Allentown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 Walter St · Avail. Jul 3

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
201 Walter St Available 07/03/20 Renovation in Allentown w/ granite, quartz, and laundry! - Check out this fantastic renovation just a 3 minute drive from the 10th Street bridge in the South Side! This house will have you wow'ed for its price! The kitchen is brand new and includes stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The house has a small fenced in yard! The first floor has a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and bathroom while the upstairs has a master suite, and a 3rd bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Grab this deal before its too late!

(RLNE4529038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 201 Walter St have any available units?
201 Walter St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Walter St have?
Some of 201 Walter St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Walter St currently offering any rent specials?
201 Walter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Walter St pet-friendly?
No, 201 Walter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 201 Walter St offer parking?
No, 201 Walter St does not offer parking.
Does 201 Walter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Walter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Walter St have a pool?
No, 201 Walter St does not have a pool.
Does 201 Walter St have accessible units?
No, 201 Walter St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Walter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Walter St does not have units with dishwashers.

