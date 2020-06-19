Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

201 Walter St Available 07/03/20 Renovation in Allentown w/ granite, quartz, and laundry! - Check out this fantastic renovation just a 3 minute drive from the 10th Street bridge in the South Side! This house will have you wow'ed for its price! The kitchen is brand new and includes stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The house has a small fenced in yard! The first floor has a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and bathroom while the upstairs has a master suite, and a 3rd bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Grab this deal before its too late!



(RLNE4529038)