1/2 Duplex near Greentree - Property Id: 296905



Features:

Personal entrance.

Central Air conditioning - Personal Clothes washer and dryer- Stove and Refrigerator.

Top Floor of Duplex, with a decent amount of closet space (4)

Located on a residential street, however, very close to a bus line.

Located 5-10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh and 25 minutes from Pittsburgh Airport

Rent is 700.00 per month + Gas and Electric.

Credit and Backround checked required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296905

No Pets Allowed



