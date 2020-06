Amenities

in unit laundry

UPTOWN on Forbes Spacious Brick Townhome 3 br 2 ba - Property Id: 293089



City living convenience just two blocks from Mercy hospital . But step inside this spacious townhome and leave the city behind.



Three bedrooms Two full baths Living Room Dining Room Washer dryer included !!! AND a full basement for storage. Grab it fast! Just 2 blocks from Mercy Hospital or 2 blocks the other direction to Fifth Avenue or you are just 5 blocks to Duquesne University in the much - coveted SOHO area of Uptown. Application cost 35 per applicant TEXT MICHELLE 412.478.2255 for more info and photos

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293089

No Pets Allowed



