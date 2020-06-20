18 Eleanor St

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bed/2 Bath with Den/Office Available NOW! - Available: NOW!



Live in style while taking advantage of all the benefits of living in the Southside today! This newly remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath house sits on a quiet block off of Josephine. Walking distance from both Carson street and the Southside Works. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly laid laminate flooring that stretches all the way through the living room and dining room to the kitchen. You will never have to leave for dinner if you don't want to since you can prepare all of your food in this freshly remodeled, fully loaded kitchen. There is plenty of space for storage with tons of cabinets, upgraded black appliances, and a gas stove. Also, a brand-new full bath on the first floor as well as plenty of space in the bedrooms on the second floor as well as another full bath upstairs. The second floor also features a spacious office/den area perfect for anyone needing to work from home.



Looks even better in person. Come and see today!



Located within walking distance to all the restaurants and nightlife in the Southside, the cinema and attractions at the Southside Works Town Square, the American Eagle Corporate office, and much more.



Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant

- There is a $25 a month Tenant Management fee for online payment/Purqz account/utility setup

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Pets allowed. No deposit! Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets.

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



