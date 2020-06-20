All apartments in Pittsburgh
18 Eleanor St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

18 Eleanor St

18 Eleanor Street · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Eleanor Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Eleanor St · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
concierge
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
Amazing 3 Bed/2 Bath with Den/Office Available NOW! - Available: NOW!

Live in style while taking advantage of all the benefits of living in the Southside today! This newly remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath house sits on a quiet block off of Josephine. Walking distance from both Carson street and the Southside Works. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly laid laminate flooring that stretches all the way through the living room and dining room to the kitchen. You will never have to leave for dinner if you don't want to since you can prepare all of your food in this freshly remodeled, fully loaded kitchen. There is plenty of space for storage with tons of cabinets, upgraded black appliances, and a gas stove. Also, a brand-new full bath on the first floor as well as plenty of space in the bedrooms on the second floor as well as another full bath upstairs. The second floor also features a spacious office/den area perfect for anyone needing to work from home.

Looks even better in person. Come and see today!

Located within walking distance to all the restaurants and nightlife in the Southside, the cinema and attractions at the Southside Works Town Square, the American Eagle Corporate office, and much more.

Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- There is a $25 a month Tenant Management fee for online payment/Purqz account/utility setup
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Pets allowed. No deposit! Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets.
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE5798940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Eleanor St have any available units?
18 Eleanor St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Eleanor St have?
Some of 18 Eleanor St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Eleanor St currently offering any rent specials?
18 Eleanor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Eleanor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Eleanor St is pet friendly.
Does 18 Eleanor St offer parking?
No, 18 Eleanor St does not offer parking.
Does 18 Eleanor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Eleanor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Eleanor St have a pool?
No, 18 Eleanor St does not have a pool.
Does 18 Eleanor St have accessible units?
No, 18 Eleanor St does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Eleanor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Eleanor St does not have units with dishwashers.
