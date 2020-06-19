176 Robinson St

Amenities

parking recently renovated

5 BR/ 3.5 bath House in Oakland!



Great location! This place is extremely close to the University of Pittsburgh, The Peterson Center, School of Medicine, Dental, Pharmacy, and Engineering (approximately 4-5 blocks).



Property Highlights:



- Very spacious

- Recently been remodeled from top to bottom in 2019

- New flooring, walls have been painted, door replaced, bathroom remodeled,

- 3-story house with 2 sets of stairs.

- Single drive-way for parking.

- W/D in unit



Available Now!

No Pets Allowed



