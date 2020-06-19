176 Robinson St

Amenities
5 BR/ 3.5 bath House in Oakland!
Great location! This place is extremely close to the University of Pittsburgh, The Peterson Center, School of Medicine, Dental, Pharmacy, and Engineering (approximately 4-5 blocks).
Property Highlights:
- Very spacious
- Recently been remodeled from top to bottom in 2019
- New flooring, walls have been painted, door replaced, bathroom remodeled,
- 3-story house with 2 sets of stairs.
- Single drive-way for parking.
- W/D in unit
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5726546)