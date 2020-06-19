All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

176 Robinson St

176 Robinson Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

176 Robinson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
West Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
5 BR/ 3.5 bath House in Oakland!

Great location! This place is extremely close to the University of Pittsburgh, The Peterson Center, School of Medicine, Dental, Pharmacy, and Engineering (approximately 4-5 blocks).

Property Highlights:

- Very spacious
- Recently been remodeled from top to bottom in 2019
- New flooring, walls have been painted, door replaced, bathroom remodeled,
- 3-story house with 2 sets of stairs.
- Single drive-way for parking.
- W/D in unit

Available Now!
Listed on IkosHQ

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Robinson St have any available units?
176 Robinson St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 176 Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
176 Robinson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 176 Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 176 Robinson St offer parking?
Yes, 176 Robinson St does offer parking.
Does 176 Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Robinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Robinson St have a pool?
No, 176 Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 176 Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 176 Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Robinson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Robinson St does not have units with air conditioning.
