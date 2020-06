Amenities

Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020. Townhome located on a quiet, tree-lined street in a FANTASTIC South Side professional community; close to walking/biking trail and steps to East Carson Street! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick townhouse with integral garage. Main level rooms feature high ceilings and hardwood floors while upper level bedrooms have a neutral décor and ample closet space. A spacious eat-in kitchen hosts crisp white cabinetry with access to the private back courtyard. The cul-de-sac location offers a quaint, park-like retreat yet minutes to everything South Side?.MOVE IN READY!



(RLNE2801344)