Pittsburgh, PA
152 Hallock St 2nd floor
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

152 Hallock St 2nd floor

152 Hallock Street · (724) 429-1181
Location

152 Hallock Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Duquesne Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd floor · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Unit 2nd floor Available 09/01/20 1 Block from Grandview - Property Id: 322746

Quite Street 1 block off Grandview! Walk to all the best restaurants!
Easy access to the Inclines, Down Town, Parkways, 79, 51, 19, 279
15 -20 minute drive to the Airport, Oakland, Shadyside, Robinson or North Shore
Lots and Lots of on street parking.

All electric unit - NO Gas bill!

2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath
* Beautiful, open floor plan with Hardwood floors.
* Breakfast bar.
* Equipped kitchen has SS Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage disposal.
* Washer and Dryer in unit
* Walk-in Closet in the master, large closet in the 2nd bedroom.
* Small back deck leads to back yard.

$1,350.00 + Electric
PLEASE REPLY WITH A VALID PHONE NUMBER.
Questions and appointments via phone only.

Available September 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/152-hallock-st-pittsburgh-pa-unit-2nd-floor/322746
Property Id 322746

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Hallock St 2nd floor have any available units?
152 Hallock St 2nd floor has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Hallock St 2nd floor have?
Some of 152 Hallock St 2nd floor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Hallock St 2nd floor currently offering any rent specials?
152 Hallock St 2nd floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Hallock St 2nd floor pet-friendly?
No, 152 Hallock St 2nd floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 152 Hallock St 2nd floor offer parking?
No, 152 Hallock St 2nd floor does not offer parking.
Does 152 Hallock St 2nd floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Hallock St 2nd floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Hallock St 2nd floor have a pool?
No, 152 Hallock St 2nd floor does not have a pool.
Does 152 Hallock St 2nd floor have accessible units?
No, 152 Hallock St 2nd floor does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Hallock St 2nd floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Hallock St 2nd floor has units with dishwashers.
