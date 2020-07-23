152 Hallock St 2nd floor

Amenities

Unit 2nd floor Available 09/01/20 1 Block from Grandview - Property Id: 322746



Quite Street 1 block off Grandview! Walk to all the best restaurants!

Easy access to the Inclines, Down Town, Parkways, 79, 51, 19, 279

15 -20 minute drive to the Airport, Oakland, Shadyside, Robinson or North Shore

Lots and Lots of on street parking.



All electric unit - NO Gas bill!



2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath

* Beautiful, open floor plan with Hardwood floors.

* Breakfast bar.

* Equipped kitchen has SS Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage disposal.

* Washer and Dryer in unit

* Walk-in Closet in the master, large closet in the 2nd bedroom.

* Small back deck leads to back yard.



$1,350.00 + Electric

PLEASE REPLY WITH A VALID PHONE NUMBER.

Questions and appointments via phone only.



Available September 1

No Pets Allowed



