Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1456 Harlow Street Available 09/01/20 Close to the city with easy access to I79. Easy walking to public transit and a great neighborhood.



Don't wait or you'll miss out on a great opportunity.



Updated – Clean - Affordable



Nicely renovated with lots of extras. Lots of nice updates.



Two bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Big living room with lots of natural light. Updated kitchen & bathroom. This place is in move in condition.



RENTAL FEATURES

- Large living room

- Dining room

- Large bedroom w/walk-in closet

- Smaller room for office or second bedroom

- Gas range & fridge - Ceiling fans - Newer windows

- Washer/dryer hook-ups - Front porch - Private yard

- Attached garage



Additional notes:

Renter responsible for water, gas and electric. $100 application fee required. Application fee applied towards first month’s rent. First month’s rent and security deposit required at lease signing. There is off street parking available. No smoking. No pets. Background checks. Not accepting Section 8.



$900/month plus gas, electric & water

$900 security deposit



Contact Kathleen at 724-601-1130



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899486)